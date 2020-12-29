Skip to main content
Mali

Three French soldiers killed in operation in Mali

Three French soldiers who were part of France’s Barkhane military operations in Mali, were killed on Monday when their armoured vehicle was hit by an improvised explosive device.
Three French soldiers were killed when their armoured vehicle was hit by an improvised explosive device in Mali on Monday, the Élysée Palace said in a statement. 

The soldiers, on a mission in the southern region of Hombori, were part of France’s Barkhane military operations in Mali against Islamic extremists.

The statement added that French President Emmanuel Macron “salutes with the greatest respect the memory of these soldiers, who died for France in the accomplishment of their mission”.  

He underscored “France's determination to continue the fight against terrorism.” 

The deaths brought to 47 the number of French soldiers killed in Mali since January 2013.

France's Barkhane force numbers 5,100 troops spread across the arid Sahel region and has been fighting jihadist groups alongside soldiers from Mauritania, Chad, Mali, Burkina Faso and Niger, who together make up the G5 Sahel group.

(AFP)

