Niger

Niger: At least 70 civilians killed in suspected jihadist attack

The car of a French aid group attacked by unidentified gunmen riding motorcycles on 9 August 2020 in the Kouré Reserve, about 60 km from Niamey. Six aid workers, their local guide and the driver were killed.
The car of a French aid group attacked by unidentified gunmen riding motorcycles on 9 August 2020 in the Kouré Reserve, about 60 km from Niamey. Six aid workers, their local guide and the driver were killed.
Suspected jihadists in Niger have attacked two villages, Tchombangou and Zaroumdareye, close to the border with Mali, reportedly killing dozens of villagers. Special forces from Operation Almahaou have been sent to the area. 

The two villages are in the district of Mangueize, in the area of Ouallam, which has frequently been the target of hardline Islamist fighters, according to RFI correspondent Moussa Kaka

The attack on Saturday began with two fighters arriving in the village of Tchombangou by motorcycle. A band of young people gathered to form a vigilante group and killed the two jihadists with machetes. 

Reprisal attacks were quickly mounted by the jihadists, with more fighters arriving by motorcycle. 

The latest reports indicate at least 70 people killed and some 20 injured. Regional authorities and well-informed security sources confirm the massacre in the two villages, reported Niamey correspondent Kaka

The two villages are in the same locality of Tongo Tongo where three years ago US special forces and Nigerien soldiers were killed by jihadists

Intercommunal violence resulting from this attack is not ruled out, given the lack of any presence of security forces, although the authorities would be working to stop any further violence sparked by the attacks, according to Interior Minister Alkach Alhada. 

Niger has previously seen attacks by Islamists militants targeting the area near the western border with Mali and Burkina Faso, as well as the south-eastern border with Nigeria

