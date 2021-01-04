Guinea tests Russian Covid-19 vaccine Sputnik

Guinea is testing the Russian Covid-19 vaccine Sputnik despite the scepticism of a large part of the general population. The first person to take the vaccine was the minister for defence Mohamed Diane.

Dr Sakoba Keita, head of the national agency for health security in Guinea has assured Guineans that the vaccine is safe and all possible measures to ensure that it is administered correctly have been put in place.

WHO approved

Guinea did not just put the vaccines into use on a whim but waited until the World Health Organization approved it, he said.

He added that Guinea has a bilateral relationship with Russia and that is why the Sputnik vaccine was ordered from Russia.

He did not say, however, how many doses were ordered.

To assure the Guinean population about the safety of the vaccine, the Guinean minister of defence Mohamed Diane took the vaccine first. Shortly, after taking the vaccine, he called on other people to do the same.

Public roll-out?

Despite concerns about the vaccine, many people would like the vaccine to be rolled-out to the public.

Ismail Camara, 35, is a street vendor. He said he would be happy to try it out to prevent himself contracting the coronavirus while working on the streets.

"We are streets vendors; we meet all type of people and exchange money and other materials with them with knowing their health status," he said.

It remains to be seen if President Alpha Cond will also take a vaccine just as other world leaders have.

Covid-19 roll-out

The Covid-19 infection rate in Guinea has begun to fall dramatically. But there are fears that it may rise again.

In the months of June to October Guinea was one of the most impacted countries in the sub-Sahara region.

The coronavirus outbreak has been major setback of private businesses in Guinea, and impacted government developmental projects.

According to, the office of the National health Agency of Guinea, the number of hospital admissions has fallen.

Is not known yet when the public will be given access to vaccines against Covid-19.

