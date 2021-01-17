Uganda’s Bobi Wine under ‘house arrest’ after disputed vote

Robert Kyangulanyi, alias «Bobi Wine», arrives at HQ of his new political party, the National Unity Platform (NUP) in Kampala, 21 August 2020.

Ugandan opposition leader Bobi Wine remains under house arrest, his party said on Sunday, rejecting election results which returned President Yoweri Museveni to office for a sixth term.

The former ragga star turned lawmaker came second in the presidential election, and has said the process was marred by widespread fraud and violence.

He has not left his home since he went out to vote in the election on Thursday, and on Friday said he was under "seige" as soldiers and police surrounded his home, preventing anyone from entering or leaving.

"Our leader ... is effectively under house arrest," National Unity Platform spokesman Joel Ssenyonyi told a press conference on Sunday, adding no one was being allowed access.

"His home is not a detention facility. We are very concerned about the state in which he is in, and his wife."

It’s now four days since the military surrounded our home and placed my wife and I under house arrest. We have run out of food supplies and when my wife tried to pick food from the garden yesterday, she was blocked and assaulted by the soldiers staged in our compound. (ADMIN) pic.twitter.com/MLEtSbyCcW — BOBI WINE (@HEBobiwine) January 17, 2021

A Twitter update under Bobi Wine's account, written by an administrator as Uganda remains under an internet blackout for a fifth day, said the couple had "run out of food supplies".

The party said prominent MP, Francis Zaake, who had been arrested during an attempted visit to Wine's house on Friday, had been admitted to hospital "badly beaten and brutalised" by security forces.

Ugandan officials have said the soldiers and police were there for Wine's own security.

"Complete sham"

Wine and his NUP have yet to outline their next steps after dismissing the election as a "complete sham".

"Once again, a minority clique is forcing themselves on the majority of Uganda. That is something that we are going to resist. It is something that we are going to say no to using every avenue provided for within the law," said Ssenyonyi.

Incumbent Yoweri Museveni, 76, has ruled Uganda since seizing control in 1986.

His re-election with 58.6 percent of the vote to Wine's 34.8 percent, came after the most violent election campaign in recent years, with the harassment of the opposition, media and deaths of scores of Wine's supporters.

Wine said there had been ballot-box stuffing, intimidation, and that his party's agents had been beaten and chased away during the election on Thursday.

Panafricanism and democracy

Museveni has said it was the cleanest election in the country's history.

In a televised speech on Saturday evening, he said Ugandans had voted for “love of their country, panafricanism and democracy”.

US State Department spokeswoman Morgan Ortagus praised Ugandans on Saturday for voting "despite an environment of intimidation and fear".

She added that the US was "deeply troubled by the many credible reports of security force violence during the pre-election period and election irregularities during the polls".

