Zimbabwe receives 200,000 doses of Covid-19 vaccines in donation from China

Staff at Robert Mugabe International airport in Harare transport Sinopharm Covid-19 vaccines on their arrival from China on 15 February 2021.

Zimbabwe has received its first batch of Sinopharm Covid-19 vaccines from China as it ramps up efforts to begin vaccinating two thirds of its population.

Wrapped in white tarpaulin, the shipment of 200,000 doses, a donation from the Chinese government, arrived early Monday aboard the country's only working aircraft - an Air Zimbabwe Boeing 767.

The aircraft was often used by the late former ruler Robert Mugabe to travel abroad for medical treatment or routine check-ups.

Receiving the vaccines at Robert Mugabe International Airport, Vice President Constantino Chiwenga said: "it has not been lost on us that in times of need, China's response has been swift."

Chiwenga said the donation was "timely" and "yet another demonstration of the long bond of friendship and solidarity."

Negociations with other labs

Zimbabwe is the first country in southern African to receive the Sinopharm jabs, whose efficacy against a new variant that emerged in neighbouring South Africa, is still unclear.

The vaccines would undergo routine checks by the local medicines control authority before they start to be administered this week.

It has already ordered another 600,000 jabs from China expected to be delivered in early March.

In all, the country plans to procure a total of 1.8 million doses of the Sinopharm formula - which is 79 percent effective, according to its developers.

"Next month we will be acquiring additional vaccines from China to the tune of 600,000 doses and the programme will continue until we head towards the target of 1.8 million doses," said Finance Minister Mthuli Ncube at the airport.

Sinopharm COVID-19 vaccines from China arriving at Robert Mugabe International airport in Harare, 15 Feb, 2021. AP - Tsvangirayi Mukwazhi

The government is currently negotiating with other laboratories, notably the manufacturer of the Russian Sputnik V vaccine.

Zimbabwe aims to vaccinate 10 million people, around two thirds of its population, to reach herd immunity.

Despite being close to ruin, the government has budgeted $100 million for its vaccination programme, which will be free of charge.

The country has officially recorded more than 35,000 cases of the viral infection including 1,400 deaths.

President Emmerson Mnangagwa imposed a new lockdown last month, including a 6 pm to 6 am curfew to curb the spread of the infection.

