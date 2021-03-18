Liberia president’s son taken into custody for public disorder

George Weah with his son at the Stade Vélodrome in Marseille, June 2005.

George Weah Jr, the son of Liberia’s president, was brought into custody on Wednesday morning over charges of public disorder for noise nuisance related to a house party in Paris during the Covid-19 lockdown, according to French media.

Weah Jr had been arrested by police in February for breaking coronavirus rules during a party in the Alma-Marceau neighbourhood of the French capital.

Le Parisien newspaper reported that Weah Jr was questioned by detectives in relation to charges of disturbing the peace.

The 33-year-old son of Liberia’s president reportedly claimed diplomatic immunity when police arrived at the property following noise complaints.

He was arrested for insulting the police and resisting arrest, and then later released.

Weah Jr, also an ex-footballer like his president dad, has created somewhat of a stir with his boisterous parties.

The French press has reported on how his neighbours in the Paris suburb of Saint-Germain-en-Laye complain about his regular parties.

Being brought into custody suggests that Weah Jr will not be afforded diplomatic immunity, although the French public prosecutor has not confirmed this despite repeated requests from RFI.

