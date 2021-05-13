Ivorian PM to return to Abidjan following medical treatment in France

Cote d'Ivoire's prime minister has undergone medical treatment in France after suffering intestinal bleeding, according to his entourage. Patrick Achi was expected to return home on Friday.

Achi has reportedly been in France for the past three days, sources close to the prime minister told AFP on condition of anonymity.

Ivorian authorities have released no information about Achi's trip and would not confirmation the reports, although the health of the recently-appointed prime minister has been the subject of much speculation since he took office two months ago.

The 65-year-old, a veteran ally of President Alassane Ouattara, is Cote d'Ivoire's third prime minister in the past year after his two predecessors died in office.

#cotedivoire PM Patrick Achi has been evacuated to #France for medical testing; recalling a similar event in February this year when then PM Bakayoko was sent to #Germany for health reasons. https://t.co/2BrJc3Ewwx — The Africa Report (@TheAfricaReport) May 13, 2021

He was confirmed as prime minister in late March, replacing Hamed Bakayoko, who had been flown to Germany with cancer and died two days later.

Bakayoko had taken office in July 2020 after Amadou Gon Coulibaly died aged 61 following heart problems.

The West African country is still recovering from violence that followed a presidential election last October, which claimed nearly 100 lives.

