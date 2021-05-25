France calls for urgent Security Council meeting, as it mulls sanctions against Mali

French President Emmanuel Macron and Interim Malian President Bah Ndaw wave to journalists as they enter the Elysee Palace in Paris, France, January 27, 2021.

France condemned the ousting of transitional leaders in Mali on Tuesday, as Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian called for an urgent UN Security Council meeting to discuss the case.

"France condemns with the greatest firmness the violent act that occurred in Mali yesterday," Le Drian told parliament on Tuesday.

"We demand the liberation” of President Bah Ndaw and Prime Minister Moctar Ouane after strongman Assimi Goita stripped them of their powers, he said, characterizing their detention as “violent acts.”

The transitional leaders were initially installed after the military coup d’etat in August order to return the country to a civilian government after the coup.

Le Drian demanded their safety and called the immediate resumption of the transition process, that is slated to restore civilian rule within 18 months.

French President Emmanuel Macron is pulling out all the stops using diplomatic channels to condemn the coup, including threatening sanctions by the European Union.

"We are ready in the coming hours to take targeted sanctions" against those responsible, Macron said in Brussels after a summit of bloc's 27 leaders.

On Twitter, European Council President Charles Michel said he had spoken to Ghana President and current Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) regional bloc chair, Nana Okufo-Addo.

"The EU stands directly behind the mediation efforts of ECOWAS," tweeted Michel.

