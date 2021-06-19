Liberia bans travel from India as Covid cases rise

India’s Former Honorary Consul General to Liberia, Upjit Singh Sachdeva, popularly known as Mr. Jeety, in Monrovia, Liberia.

Amid a sharp rise in the number of Covid-19 cases, the Liberian government has announced a ban on travellers coming from the Indian subcontinent, including India, Pakistan and Bangladesh.

“Passengers who have been travelling from India, Pakistan and Bangladesh within the last 14 days will not be allowed to enter into Liberia,” said Liberian Health Minister Wilhelmina Jallah in a special address to the nation on Friday.

Speaking to RFI in Monrovia, India’s Former Honorary Consul General to Liberia called on other Indian nationals living in Liberia to support the decision.

“The primary duty of the Government of Liberia, is to protect life and properties of Liberian citizens. If the government sees it fit to ban visitors coming to Liberia, we welcome it. I support it wholeheartedly,” said Upjit Singh Sachdeva.

“Some people visiting their families in India who are planning to return here will not be able to do so at the moment, but this is in the best interest of all of us living in Liberia."

New guidelines

The health minister reiterated the series of measures already in place such as wearing face masks, washing hands, and social distancing to limit the further spread of the virus.

Jallah said large gatherings exceeding 20 people were still banned, stressing that sporting events will only be allowed without fans, and the number of people allowed on public transport will be cut down.

“We are advising all our public offices to reduce their staff by 50 percent. We are not saying essential or non-essential, we say reduce your staff by 50 percent,” she said.

The minister indicated that learning institutions will be shut down if people are non-compliant to the health guidelines in place on various campuses.

There are more than 630 active confirmed cases in Liberia, according to Chief Medical Officer Doctor Francis Ketteh, which includes 226 healthcare workers.

#LiBCOVID19 Case Update: 38 new confirmed cases, No new death, and No new recovery reported as of 10:00 PM, June 17, 2021. #SaveLives #StopTheSpread pic.twitter.com/GKtM0auQWx — NPHIL (@NPHIL6) June 18, 2021

