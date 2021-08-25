Four dead following gun attack near French embassy in Dar es Salaam, Tanzania

An individual armed with two assault rifles shot dead three Tanzanian police officers and a security guard in Dar es Salaam on Wednesday, before himself being shot dead. The incident took place near the French embassy.

The director general of the Tanzanian police force, Simon Sirro, told a local news website that his forces had lost two members, a toll since updated to three, and that the man who had killed them was dead.

The death of the security guard was announced later.

Six other people were wounded in the exchange of fire

The police are still attempting to establish the identity of the attacker.

Tanzanian President Samia Suluhu Hassan has sent her condolences to the families of the dead officers, expressing shock that such an event should take place.

No claim of responsibility has been made, nor is there any indication of the attacker's motive.

Chief of Police Operations, Liberatus Sabas, has called for residents of the Tanzanian capital to remain calm and allow the authorities to carry out a full investigation.

