Somalia’s PM and president wrangle over cabinet posts

Somalia's Prime Minister Mohamed Hussein Roble was appointed by the president in September last year

Somalia’s President Mohamed Abdullahi Mohamed, known as Farmaajo, negated another decision made by Prime Minister Hussein Roble as tensions rise over cabinet members.

Farmaajo overturned Roble’s decision on Wednesday to fill the vacant internal security minister position with Abdullahi Mohamed Nur, after Hassan Hundubey stepped down.

“Based on Article 90, point (e) of the Provisional Constitution, the powers of the president include ‘the firing of the ministers, state ministers and the deputy ministers upon proposal from the prime minister,’” according to Farmaajo’s statement.

Farmaajo said the president’s position is to deal with the upcoming delayed elections and other matters of state.

We urge Caretaker Govt leaders to preserve the unity & stability of #Somalia. This country, recovering from decades of conflict & fragility, needs reason & rule of law to prevail. The people expect credible elections & peaceful transition. We must prioritize our people & nation. — Dr. Abdinasir Abdille Mohamed (@AbdinasirAM) September 8, 2021

“No appointment or dismissals of the cabinet members are workable until all constitutional means are exhausted,” it added.

Elections, anyone?

Somalia’s elections were slated to be held before 8 February, when Farmaajo’s term expired. While initially lawmakers voted to extend his mandate in April, they revoked that decree after opposition and government supporters fought on the streets of Mogadishu.

The new election date, scheduled for 25 November, could also be in jeopardy after opposition candidates rejected the election roadmap last month, saying it gave five regional leaders too much power.

Although Farmaajo is still at the helm, transitional clauses in the Provisional Constitution mean that the government is controlled by the prime minister, not the president.

But due to the weak court system and lack of enforcement of this law, the president has been able to make decisions as he pleases.

Roble was overruled by Farmaajo earlier this week. Having suspended intelligence chief Fahad Yasin, the president cancelled the order.

