Libya hosts international conference to build support for crucial elections

Foreign powers have supported various sides in Libya's complex war, and the presence of 20,000 foreign fighters and mercenaries is one of the toughest obstacles to a lasting peace.

Libya is hosting an international conference Thursday to help build stability in the deeply divided country ahead of crucial presidential elections in December.

Advertising Read more

Some 30 delegations are travelling to the capital Tripoli. Among them are representatives from the United Nations, European Union, African Union and the Arab League.

French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian will attend, including officials from regional powers including Italy, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, Egypt and Algeria.

Taking places under a UN peace process that seeks to end a decade of conflict, the polls are seen as a pivotal moment in bringing democracy through a credible transition of power.

In Tripoli, to participate in the International Conference for the stabilization of Libya, reaffirming Algeria’s constant position & permanent solidarity with the Libyan people in its efforts to end the crisis & put an end to the external interferences in its internal affairs. pic.twitter.com/rhRPz3OIDS — Ramtane Lamamra | رمطان لعمامرة (@Lamamra_dz) October 21, 2021

While the presidential vote will take place on 24 December, legislative elections have been delayed until next year amid bitter disagreement over legal and constitutional rules.

RFI correspondent Aabla Jounaïdi reported heavy security in Tripoli, with the coastal road leading to the luxury Corinthia Hotel, where the conference is being held, completely closed to traffic.

Stark divisions

Libya is being crippled by an east-west divide. The parliament is based in the eastern city of Tobruk, while the rival High State Council, which acts as the senate is in Tripoli.

The legislative vote had been due to take place in tandem with the presidential election, but the Tobruk parliament said they would instead take place at the end of January.

It is hoped the international conference will help the rival Libyan sides find common ground, given the wrangling has cast doubts over the viability of December’s presidentials.

Jounaïdi said there are worries interim Prime Minister Abdel Hamid Dbeibah would use the conference to postpone the elections in the hopes of remaining in power a while longer.

Foreign powers have supported various sides of Libya's complex war, and the presence of 20,000 foreign fighters and mercenaries is one of the biggest obstacles to peace.

Wednesday marked one decade since dictator Moamer Kadhafi was ousted and lynched by an insurgent mob, bringing a violent end to his 42-year reign of power.

Daily newsletterReceive essential international news every morning Subscribe