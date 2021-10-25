Sudan declares state of emergency, dissolves transitional government

This grab taken from Sudan TV shows army general Abdel Fattah al-Burhan addressing the Sudanese people on October 25, 2021.

Sudan's top general declared a state of emergency, dissolved the authorities leading country's democratic transition, and announced the formation of a new government after soldiers detained civilian leaders Monday in what activists denounced as a "coup".

General Abdel Fattah al-Burhan's announcement in a televised address came after armed forces detained figures of the government in charge of leading the transition to democracy since the April 2019 ouster of autocratic president Omar al-Bashir.

"To rectify the revolution's course, we have decided to declare a state of emergency nationwide... dissolve the transitional sovereign council, and dissolve the cabinet," Burhan said.

His statement came as clashes erupted in the capital Khartoum, with soldiers firing live rounds at people who took to the streets to protest against the power grab.

The violence was largely centred outside the army headquarters in the capital hours after soldiers detained Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok, ministers in his government and civilian members of Sudan's ruling council, the information ministry said.

A Sudanese protester draped in the national flag flashes a V-for-victory sign next to burning tyres at a demonstration in Khartoum © - AFP

Internet services were cut across the country around dawn and the main roads and bridges into Khartoum shut, before soldiers stormed the headquarters of Sudan's state broadcaster in the capital's twin city of Omdurman, the ministry said.

"Military forces have fired live bullets on protesters rejecting the military coup outside the army headquarters," the information ministry said.

Around a dozen people have so far been wounded in the clashes, according to the Central Committee of Sudan Doctors, an independent medics union.

Power grab

The power grab, which comes after weeks of tensions between the military and civilian figures sharing power since Bashir's ouster, was condemned by the international community.

The European Union called for the release of the civilian leadership and insisted "violence and bloodshed must be avoided".

"The EU is very concerned about Sudan's military forces reportedly putting Prime Minister Hamdok under house arrest, as well as detaining other members of the civilian leadership, and we urge for their fast release," said European Commission spokeswoman Nabila Massrali.

America's Special Envoy for the Horn of Africa Jeffrey Feltman said "the US is deeply alarmed at reports of a military takeover of the transitional government".

"Any changes to the transitional government by force puts at risk US assistance," he said on Twitter.

International reaction

The UN described the detentions as "unacceptable".

"I call on the security forces to immediately release those who have been unlawfully detained or placed under house arrest," said Volker Perthes, its special representative to Sudan.

Germany condemned the reports, calling for an "immediate end" to the action.

African Union Chair Moussa Faki Mahamat on Monday called for the "immediate resumption" of dialogue between Sudan's military and civilians, while the Arab League urged all sides to adhere to an August 2019 power-sharing deal.

The Sudanese Professionals Association, an umbrella group of trade unions which were key in leading the 2019 anti-Bashir protests, denounced what it called a "military coup" and urged demonstrators "to fiercely resist" it.

Bashir, who ruled Sudan with an iron fist for three decades, is behind bars in Khartoum's high security Kober prison.

The ex-president is wanted by the International Criminal Court over charges of genocide, war crimes and crimes against humanity in Sudan's Darfur region.

Split opposition

Since August 2019, Sudan has been led by a civilian-military administration tasked with overseeing the transition to full civilian rule.

But the main civilian bloc -- the Forces for Freedom and Change -- which led the anti-Bashir protests in 2019, has splintered into two opposing factions.

Tensions between the two sides have long simmered, but divisions ratcheted up after a failed coup on September 21 this year.

(with AFP)

