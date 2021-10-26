Protesters rally in streets of Sudan in defiance of military coup

Waving flags and chanting, the crowds blocked roads in the capital Khartoum despite gunfire from soldiers that reportedly killed 10 people.

Protesters were out in the streets of Sudan Tuesday to denounce a coup staged by the military. The United Nations Security Council is expected to meet later to discuss the crisis.

Advertising Read more

Waving flags and chanting, the crowds blocked roads in the capital Khartoum despite gunfire from soldiers that reportedly killed 10 people.

On Monday, troops detained Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok and other political leaders, while coup leader General Abdel Fattah al-Burhan dissolved civilian rule and called a state of emergency.

I condemn the ongoing military coup in Sudan. Prime Minister Hamdok & all other officials must be released immediately. There must be full respect for the constitutional charter to protect the hard-won political transition. The UN will continue to stand with the people of Sudan. — António Guterres (@antonioguterres) October 25, 2021

"Returning to the past is not an option," the protesters shouted. Media reports said troops had been going from house to house in Khartoum to arrest protest organisers.

Internet services were cut across the country and roads into Khartoum were shut, before soldiers stormed the state broadcaster in the capital's twin city of Omdurman.

The ousted government had been heading a transition to full civilian rule following the overthrow of autocrat Omar al-Bashir in 2019.

The coup has drawn international condemnation, with the United States, a key backer of Sudan's transition process, suspending millions of dollars in aid.

The UN demanded Hamdok's "immediate release", while diplomats in New York told AFP the Security Council was expected to meet to discuss the crisis on Tuesday.

(With wires)

Daily newsletterReceive essential international news every morning Subscribe