South Africa becomes first country on the African continent to curtail Covid restrictions.

Being the first African country to lock down because of the COVID19 pandemic did not prevent the continent’s economic powerhouse from becoming its worst hit by the virus. Now it has become the first African country to ease back on restrictions.

The government believes the country has ridden out the fourth wave of the virus which was driven by the omicron variant that was discovered by South African scientists

Scrapping the midnight to 4am curfew that has been in force since Match 2020 meets demands from the opposition Democratic Alliance and the liquor industry.

A special Cabinet meeting held earlier today, 30 December 2021, has approved several changes to the Adjusted Alert Level 1 COVID-19 regulations. — Presidency | South Africa 🇿🇦 (@PresidencyZA) December 30, 2021

Minister Mondli Gungubele said Cabinet decision to give the green light to liquor sales after 11p.m. was based on the trajectory of the virus, the level of vaccinations and the capacity of the country’s health services.

Gungubele said: “Cases declined in all provinces except the Western Cape and Eastern Cape, which recorded increases of 14% and 18%, respectively. There has been a decline in hospital admissions in all provinces except the Western Cape.

“While the Omicron variant is highly transmissible, there has been lower rates of hospitalisation than in previous waves. This means that the country has a spare capacity for admission of patients even for routine health services. There is a marginal increase in the number of deaths in all the provinces.”

South Africa has had 3.5 million COVID infections that have killed 91 000 people.

Infection levels fell

The level of infections fell by 29.7% in the week ending on Christmas Day. There were 127,753 infections the previous week.

However, the government has fallen way short of its target of having 70% of the population fully vaccinated against COVID by year’s end. The level is believed to be 38%.

It is currently on the lowest of five levels of restrictions enforced since the start of the pandemic.

Masks still compulsory

Wearing of masks in public remains mandatory. It is crime not to comply. Indoor gatherings are limited to 1000 and outdoor gatherings of twice that number are permitted.

President Cyril Ramaphosa reacted angrily when Western countries and six African countries closed their borders to South Africans and a number of its neighbours following discovery of the omicron variety.

He maintained South Africa was being punished for the excellence of its scientists.

As new infections reach record levels in Britain, France, Denmark and the United States, it remains to be seen how they will respond South Africa suddenly easing restrictions.

