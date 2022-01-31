French ambassador to Mali given ultimatum to leave as diplomatic spat escalates

Prompted by the military junta, Malians took to the streets across the country to protest against sanctions imposed by the West African bloc ECOWAS on 14 January, 2022.

The Malian Ministry of Foreign Affairs has given French Ambassador Joel Meyer 72 hours to leave the country, in a new escalation of bilateral tensions. This comes in response to comments by French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian who deemed the transitional authorities "illegitimate" and "irresponsible".

"This decision follows the hostile and outrageous remarks" made ‘recently’ by Jean-Yves le Drian and the "recurrence of such remarks by the French authorities with regard to the Malian authorities despite repeated protests," according to a government press release read out on ORTM state television.

Le Drian also said that the Russian Wagner Group was already at work in Mali, and that it "protected the authorities there in exchange for the exploitation of the mineral wealth of Mali."

"The Malian government vigorously condemns and rejects these remarks, which are contrary to the development of friendly relations between nations," it said.

The Malian authorities reaffirm that they are available to maintain dialogue and pursue cooperation with all its partners, including France, but "with mutual respect and on the basis of the cardinal principle of non-interference."

Relations between Mali and France have frayed since the army, led by Colonel Assimi Goita, seized power in August 2020, toppling President Ibrahim Boubacar Keita.

After Goita installed Interim President Bah Ndaw and Prime Minister Moctar Ouane, Goita, who had become vice president, led another coup in May 2021, and was then named president.

Defence Minister Florence Parly has previously accused the country's rulers of stepping up "provocations" towards France with regards to the handling of the Sahel operations.

Monday's statement said remarks had been made by French authorities that were "hostile and outrageous," and had been uttered "despite repeated protests" by Mali.

'Selective' outrage

Last week, Malian Foreign Minister Abdoulaye Diop accused France of selective outrage regarding military rule.

"France, which says it defends democracy, has gone to other countries and installed heads of state who have carried out coups, it has applauded them," he said.

France has thousands of troops deployed in the Sahel to support Mali, Niger, and Burkina Faso to put down a jihadist insurgency, but the relationship has become more strained since the coup in 2020.

Tension has also escalated since the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) ordered sanctions and border closures this month, which was backed by the United States, European Union, and France.

The junta proposed to stay in power for up to five years before elections, after derailing a promise to hold elections by February 2022.

