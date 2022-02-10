Uganda writer Rukirabashaija flees the country, fearing for his life: lawyer

Kakwenza Rukirabashaija posted unflattering comments about the Ugandan president and his son on Twitter

Ugandan writer Kakwenza Rukirabashaija has fled the country fearing for his life after spending nearly a month in detention, according to his lawyer Eron Kiiza.

"He fears poisoning as a result of his injuries and the injections of unknown substances he was subjected to," says Kiiza, adding that he will get medical treatment for all his injuries.

The author claims he was tortured while in custody and tweeted photos of the scars on his back and his swollen feet after he was released on bail in late January.

Rukirabashaija, 33, was detained at the end of December after posting a number of tweets about President Yoweri Museveni and his son, Muhoozi Kainerugaba, who heads Uganda’s Land Army.

He was later charged with “offensive communication” for calling Kainerugaba “obese”, among other comments.

The author of the satire The Greedy Barbarian, which speaks of corruption in a fictional country much like Uganda, was slated to go on trial on 23 March.

Both the European Union and the United States have called out Ugandan authorities over human rights abuses in the country.

