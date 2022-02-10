UN Security Council ‘concerned’ about Burkina Faso, but stops short of condemnation

File photo of Russia's UN Ambassador Vasily Nebenzya in the United Nations Security Council 31 January, 2022.

The United Nations Security Council hs refrained from calling Burkina Faso’s "unconstitutional change of government" last month a coup d’etat, but did express “serious concern” in a declaration unanimously adopted by the 15-member group.

Advertising Read more

The final text called for "release and protection of President Roch Marc Christian Kabore and other government officials," , but did not press the junta to "facilitate the rapid return of constitutional order", which French news agency AFP claims was in an earlier draft.

According to AFP, Russia requested that line be removed after difficult negotiations regarding the text.

The declaration did not condemn the coup, either.

Regional efforts

UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres had harshly condemned the military takeover in January, while the Council held back until the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) and the African Union (AU) announced their positions on the matter.

The Council’s text acknowledged Burkina Faso’s suspension from ECOWAS and the AU "until there is swift and effective restoration of constitutional order by the military authorities."

The 15-member body also expressed its support for the regional mediation efforts in light of the joint Burkina Faso mission by ECOWAS, the AU and the UN office for West Africa.

#SecurityCouncil press statement on #BurkinaFaso



🔹Seriously concerned about the unconstitutional change of government

🔹Calls for the release and protection of President Kabore & other Gov officials

🔹Supports regional mediation efforts @ecowas_cedeao @_AfricanUnion pic.twitter.com/EB5pEfPNEH — NorwayUN (@NorwayUN) February 10, 2022

ECOWAS, in its emergency meeting last Thursday in Ghana, decided not to slap sanctions on Burkina Faso, but called on the military leaders give a timetable for the return of constitutional order.

Junta leader Lieutenant-Colonel Paul-Henri Sandaogo Damiba, issued a presidential decree on Saturday, creating a commission that will form a new national charter and create a transition timetable.

Daily newsletterReceive essential international news every morning Subscribe