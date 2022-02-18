AU-EU summit ends with no breakthrough on vaccines, but there were some positives

The two day summit between leaders of the European Union and the African Union finished in Brussels. There were some results, but critics said they were disappointed with the final outcome.

In a joint statement, leaders that attended the 6th African Union-European Union summit agreed on a "renewed partnership" based on "mutual respect". Some of the key points include:

Global Gateway package, potentially worth €150 billion,

EU committed €100m to support the African Medicines Agency over 5 years,

Eu confirms commitment to provide "at least" 450 million vaccines to Africa by mid 2022.

EU commits €500 million from the European Investment Bank to strengthen health systems

Eu will "mobilize €425 million" to speed up the pace of vaccination in Africa

EU and AU "commit to engage constructively towards a comprehensive WTO response to the pandemic" including "trade" and "intellectual property related aspects"

Launch of the "Just Energy Transition (JET) Partnership" between South Africa and international donors which was made official at COP26 in Glasgow.

As Africa sets sail on the future, the EU wants to be Africa’s partner of choice.



In a first reaction, a statement from Oxfam International said that EU leaders continue to make a song and dance about the importance of their relationship with the African continent, but in reality offer little. It added:

"...they once again put the interests of their profit-hungry pharmaceutical corporations first," pointing out that "while Europeans are getting boosters, nearly 90 percent of Africans are yet to have their initial two doses".

The One Campaign, an NGO that fights extreme poverty, expressed "frustration," describing the results of the meeting as "disappointing."

"Sticking points like temporarily waiving vaccine IP patents make us wonder why we are still arguing two years down the line when this really comes down to people’s lives. Are the lives of Africans really worth less than the impact of innovation and profit of pharmaceutical companies?" says Edwin Ikhuoria, Africa Executive Director at The ONE Campaign.

Tech transfer

There were some positive developments. At a side event, the WHO announced the expansion of its tech transfer hub. The result is that Egypt, Kenya, Nigeria, Senegal, South Africa and Tunisia will be the first recipients of COVID-19 mRNA technology.

"We now have a historic opportunity to look at the basis of a new kind of partnership, a renewed partnership, we want to build together," Senegal's President Macky Sall, who currently chairs the African Union (AU), told a closing press conference.

"We have been talking a lot about producing mRNA vaccines in Africa," says EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen. "But this goes even beyond. This is mRNA technology designed in Africa, led by Africa and owned by Africa."

A ceremony marking the mRNA tech transfer announcement was held Friday in Brussels at the AU/EU summit.

South African President Cyril Ramaphosa said Friday's announcement "means mutual respect, mutual recognition of what we can all bring to the party, investment in our economies, infrastructure investment and, in many ways, giving back to the continent".

French President Emmanuel Macron said supporting African health sovereignty was one of the key goals of starting up local production, which will "empower regions and countries to fend for themselves, during crises, and in peace time".

The fight for food

Elsewhere, the Élysée issued a statement announcing a joint EU-AU initiative to develop plant-protein crops in Africa. The initiative aims to more efficiently produce pulses, beans, oil legumes, trees and shrubs legumes, for human consumption and animal feed and is open to all African countries.

Benin, Chad, Ivory Coast and Senegal have already signed up, according to the Elysee. A first assessment of how the plan works out will be made during the upcoming UN Convention to combat desertivication (UNCCD) under the COP 15, held in Abijan from 9-20 May.

