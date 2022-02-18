Niger accepts foreign forces to secure border after France exit from Mali

French soldiers are to leave Mali within six months after France and its allies said the conditions were no longer in place to operate in the country.

Niger's President Mohamed Bazoum says French and European special forces can cross into its territory from neighbouring Mali to combat jihadists and boost security near the border with the West African state.

Advertising Read more

Bazoum's comments came a day after France announced it would begin withdrawing troops from Mali, along with its military allies

Bazoum said the forces would be able to respond to threats from jihadist militant groups in the area.

"Our goal is for our border with Mali to be secure," Bazoum said on Twitter on Friday, adding that he expected threats from the militant groups to rise in the area following the departure of the troops.

"This area will be even more infested and the terrorist groups will strengthen. We know that they are destined to extend their influence," Bazoum said.

Some 2,400 French troops that were part of the forces deployed in Mali to combat groups linked to al Qaeda and Islamic State, and around 900 special forces in the French-led Takuba task force, are expected to leave Mali in the next six months.

Niger, Mali and Burkina Faso have struggled to contain the armed groups that have killed hundreds, displaced millions and made swathes of territory in the tri-border West African Sahel area ungovernable.

Maïkol Zodi, a leader of a movement that has been leading protests against foreign troops in Niger, said on Thursday that their presence was illegal.

"It is unacceptable and intolerable to accept this redeployment on our territory. If they do, we will treat them as an occupying force," Zodi said.

Protestors in Mali and Burkina Faso have been pushing for French troops to leave. REUTERS - ANNE MIMAULT

New threats

Bazoum said countries, including those in the coastal areas that participated in discussions on Wednesday in Paris, were unanimous in their decision which would lead to the presence of foreign troops in a number of countries who request it.

Benin and other coastal states have seen increased attacks in recent weeks from militants along the border area with the Sahel countries.

"In view of recent developments in Benin, it is clear that these countries have needs. It is foreseeable that a certain number of these forces will be deployed in these regions in the face of these new threats, as well as in Niger," he said.

On Friday, French foreign minister Jean-Yves Le Drian said Mali's capacity to fight against armed groups on its territory is now a Malian issue.

"This is a Malian problem, no longer a French problem", he told LCI television.

(with Reuters)

Daily newsletterReceive essential international news every morning Subscribe