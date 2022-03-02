South Africa judge gives green light for crowning of next Zulu King

South Africa

file photo of Amabutho (Zulu regiments) make their way to the mortuary to receive the body of King Goodwill Zwelithini in KwaZulu Natal, 17 March, 2021.

One of the late King Goodwill Zwelithini’s children will finally be allowed to ascend the Zulu throne after a judge in South Africa cleared the way on Wednesday for Prince Misuzulu Zulu.

The future of the Zulu kingdom was up in the air after King Zwelithini, 72, died one year ago in March, leaving six wives and at least 28 children.

He had ruled for 50 years over the more than 11 million Zulus who make up nearly one-fifth of South Africa’s population.

#Zulu Another group of amabutho arrives in PMB just after Judge Mjabuliseni Madondo delivered his judgment on AmaZulu Royal family matters. #eNCA pic.twitter.com/K6bU9qSdQP — Siphamandla Goge (@SiphamandlaGoge) March 2, 2022

In his will, he stated that his favourite wife, Shiyiwe Mantfombi Dlamini, his third, to be regent of the kingdom. But Dlamini died suddenly less than a month after her husband, stating in her will that their son Misuyzlu, 47, should ascend the throne.

Fighting in the kingdom

However, first wife Queen Sibongile Dlamini demanded 50 percent of the estate after his death.

Zwelithini owned thousands of hectares of land, in additional to several palaces and properties.

Two of her daughters, Princesses Ntandoyenkosi and Ntombizosuthu, sued to stop Misuzulu’s coronation until a judge had verified the will, stating that one signature on the will had been forged.

Judge Isaac Madondo threw their lawsuit out of court, who added that the queen’s petition was premature.

"No-one else is laying claim to the throne," said Madondo, adding, "He is the undisputed successor to the throne."

However, he did suspend the execution of the King’s will, which would divide up his large estate, agreeing to put that issue to a new trial in Pietermaritzburg, the capital of South Africa's eastern KwaZulu-Natal province.

Some Zulu subjects believe that royal matters do not belong in a South African court. Some Zulu warriors showed up outside the courthouse on Tuesday, wearing traditional clothing and carrying shields and spears, while they sang traditional songs.

While the Zulu king has no executive power, he has a lot of moral influence over his people.

