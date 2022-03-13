Zambia's former president Rupiah Banda dies, aged 85

Zambia

Zambia’s fourth president, Rupiah Banda, died at home in Lusaka on Friday after a long battle with colon cancer, according to his family. He was 85.

Born in the former Southern Rhodesia, Banda became active in politics early on, part of the Zambian independence movement.

After Zambia’s independence in 1964, Banda actively participated in the foreign service.

Late Rupiah Banda was an incumbent President in 2011 with the military at his disposal. But when his ruling party lost the election, he faced TV Cameras to accept defeat & say "Zambia is an African nation where if a President loses they go peacefully. Its my turn to leave & go" ! — Joseph Kalimbwe (@joseph_kalimbwe) March 12, 2022

President Kenneth Kaunda appointed him ambassador to Egypt at age 27. Three years later, he became ambassador to the United States, and was later named as the Zambian ambassador to the United Nations.

In 1975, Banda served as foreign minister and worked in various positions before he was appointed Zambia’s vice president by then-president Levy Mwanawasa.

Mwanawasa suffered a stroke in June 2008 and Banda took over until the president’s death in August 2008.

He beat opposition leader in a snap election, but Sata later beat him in September 2011.

