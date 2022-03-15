Death toll climbs to 75 in southeastern DRCongo train derailment

DRCongo - accident

File photo of a train near Lubumbashi, DR Congo, in 2011.

The death toll from a freight train that derailed over the weekend in Lualaba, southeastern Democratic Republic of Congo, has risen from 60 to 75 after more bodies were discovered, says officials.

Advertising Read more

The train, with a 14-car trailer, carried more than 100 tonnes of freight bound for Lubumbashi when a cut in the tracks which caused the train and wagons to fall into a ravine, according to National Railway Company of Congo (SNCC) Director Fabien Mutomb.

The bodies were found at the end of an inspection by SNCC.

DRC President Felix Tshisekedi offered his condolences to the families.

The government is reportedly taking care of those injured in the derailment.

DRC opposition party Awakening of Conscience for Work and Development (ECT) party, is calling for the government to provide funeral arrangements and compensation for the victims.

Controversy

According to SNCC, the people riding on the freight train when it derailed are “stowaways.”

Civil society groups argue that due to lack of passable roads and passenger trains throughout the region, many residents travel long distances via freight trains.

The country has a bad track record with train derailments and boats capsizing due to overloading or poor maintenance.

Daily newsletterReceive essential international news every morning Subscribe