Nine Ugandan journalists arrested for 'offensive' communication: police

Nine Ugandan journalists, including author and activist Norman Tumuhimbise were arrested according to Ugandan police on Monday.

"Police got a complaint the group was involved in offensive communication and promoting hate speech," Fred Enanga, Uganda police spokesman, told Agence France Presse.

The group was reportedly put into a van by armed security last Friday.

"They are with the police at the Special Investigations Unit in Kireka as investigations are continuing," Enanga added, referring to a suburb of Kampala, the capital.

The journalists make up part of a media platform called Alternative Digitalk TV, which is headed by Tumuhimbise.

Those arrested include Executive Director Tumuhimbise Norman, Mukose Arnold (Programs Director), Faridah Bikobere (TV host), Jeremiah Mukiibi (Producer), Tumusiime Kato (Production), Tulyahabwe Roger (Production), Nabukeera Teddy Teangle (presenter), Lillian Luwedde (presenter) and Wabyona Jeje Jacob (intern).

“We condemn the action by the Ugandan Government to harass and arbitrary arrest journalists. This is creating an environment where the media has to operate in an intimidating atmosphere,” said Mugambi Kiai, Article 19 Eastern Africa Regional Director.

Tumuhimbise also heads a local pressure group, The Alternative Movement.

The journalists’ equipment, including telephones, laptops, recorders and cameras were confiscated, according to the journalists’ lawyer Eron Kiiza.

He petitioned for their release after their arrest.

This comes just one month after Ugandan writer Kakwenza Rukirabashaija fled into exile after he was detained for a month on charges of insulting President Yoweri Museveni and his son.

