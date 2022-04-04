Rwanda

This political cartoon depicts Paul Rusesabagina, who is credited with sheltering hundreds during the 1994 Rwanda Genocide, locked in a cage by President Paul Kagame. He was given 25 years in jail after being found guilty of terrorism.

A judge in Kigali has ruled that Paul Rusesabagina, the hotel manager credited with giving hundreds of people shelter during the 1994 Rwandan genocide, will only serve a 25-year sentence for terrorism, not a life sentence as the prosecution has demanded.

"Since he is a first time offender, the court finds that his sentence should not be increased, because the 25 years he was given is in accordance with the weight of his crimes, and the court maintains his sentence," said judge Francois Regis Rukundakuvuga on Monday.

Rusesabagina, 67, was convicted in September of eight terrorism changes after the court said he supported activities against President Paul Kagame’s rule.

Although convicted on these charges, he refused to take part in the original trial, calling the process a sham and politically motivated. His supporters and a number of diplomats in the international community have come to his defense.

He came to trial in Rwanda after he said he was abducted, which is against international law. The United Nations has formally requested the Rwandan government address the allegations that he has been abducted and arbitrarily detained.

Our President @KerryKennedyRFK says, “#PaulRusesabagina has done nothing other than fulfill the essential role of dissent in a democracy…” His #FreedomofExpression and other fundamental rights must be protected. — RFK Human Rights (@RFKHumanRights) March 31, 2022

The former hotel manager was not in court on Monday during the prosecution’s appeal against the ‘lenient’ sentence.

"Given the significance of the charges of which Rusesabagina was convicted and the impact of those crimes on people and their assets, he should not be given a lenient sentence. He should be given life imprisonment," said public prosecutor Jean Pierre Habarurema earlier in the day.

While Rusesabagina admits having a leadership role in the Rwanda Movement for Democratic Change (MRCD), he denies responsibility for attacks carried out by its armed wing, the National Liberation Front (FLN).

During the trial, judges said the two groups were indistinguishable.

The 2004 movie portraying Rusesabagina was an international success, and he later used his fame to denounce actions by the Kagame government.

Kagame has ruled Rwanda since 1994. Human rights groups say that Rusesabagina’s case is an example of his continual intimidation of all members of the opposition.

