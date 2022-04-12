Africans not surprised by Macron – Le Pen run off

French elections

A rematch of incumbent French President Emmanuel Macron against far-right leader Marine Le Pen for the second round of presidential elections came as no big surprise for many Africans.

Most Africans living in France and on the continent are not surprised by the results of the first round of the French presidential elections. A good many hold no illusions on a radical change of French foreign policy towards Africa

“A Macron/Le Pen round is without any challenge. Emmanuel Macron will earn votes to stop Marine Le Pen’s extreme right party from winning, not because voters believe in his programme. This is not good for democracy,” said Ronnie from Montpellier on RFI’s radio programme, Appels sur l’actualité where listeners call in to ask current affairs questions and air their views.

He added that a runoff opposing Emmanuel Macron and Jean-Luc Mélenchon would have enabled a true political debate.

The second round of the French presidential elections is due on 24 April with the same two candidates as in 2017.

For this first round, incumbent President Emmanuel Macron scored 27,84 percent (24,01 percent in 2017) of the votes while Marine Le Pen reached 23,15 per cent (21,30 percent in 2017).

Mélenchon, in 2022, increased his tally from 21,95 percent from 19,58 percent five years ago.

Mélenchon, the chouchou

Nessan Akemakou, from the think-tank L'Afrique des idées, said that Mélenchon was a favourite of the Africans, both those living in France and on the continent.

“Mélenchon is in favour of a reform of the CFA Franc, as requested by several African civil society groups. He also said that he wanted the withdrawal of French troops in Africa,” he added.

According to a survey on how French people of African descent will vote, conducted by IFOP for Jeune Afrique magazine, 36 per cent of them chose Mélenchon, 27 per cent said they would vote for Macron and 9 per cent for Le Pen.

In the same survey, carried out in March 2022, a Macron/Le Pen run off gave 73 per cent for Macron while a Macron/Mélenchon run off gave 51 per cent to Mélenchon

Many of the African listeners who called RFI were wondering how Macron will be able, in just two weeks, to rally the support of those who did not vote for him.

“This election expose deep rifts in France. The incumbent has not been able to eradicate the radical parties,” said Kobbo in London.

The traditional left and right parties harvested the worst results of their history, both of them under the five per cent bar, which means that the government will only give them 800,000 euros as reimbursement of campaign funds. The Republican’s Valérie Précresse won 4,78 per cent of the votes while the Socialist Party’s Anne Hidalgo scored only 1,75 per cent.

Francis Laloupo, author of Blues Democratique, told RFI that he is not in the least surprised by a Macron / Le Pen run off for the second round. He is from Benin and has been working as a lecturer and journalist in France for decades.

“I don’t think that either of the two candidates, Macron or Le Pen, will change anything in France’s relations with Africa, particularly its former colonies.

"At this point in my life, I frankly wish that there is no French foreign policy tailored for the African continent given how poorly it has fared so far.”

African support for Le Pen

From Mali’s capital, Bamako, Aguibou Tall said that he wishes Le Pen would beat Macron so that the France-Africa umbilical cord could be cut definitively.

“France needs to leave for good so that Africa may become truly independent,” he said.

And now the flags are flying as Marine Le Pen addresses her supporters #presidentielles2022 pic.twitter.com/BUOPzdBLKn — Alison Hird (@alisonsarahird) April 10, 2022

Echoing Tall’s sentiment, Raphaël Rafiki Mukubibo, from Bukavu in the Democratic Republic of Congo, said that supporting Le Pen means that Africans may reclaim Africa back.

“I wish for Le Pen to win the second round as France has not, so far, been able to rein back the islamists and she is the only one who can crush them,” said Hubert from Yaounde in Cameroon.

“France is giving visas to people who do not have the profile to live in this country. There are neighbourhoods where the police cannot even patrol.”

Emmanuel from the south of France reacted to Hubert’s comments saying that he does not live in the country.

“It is better for this gentleman not to talk about what he does not experience first-hand. What is true, however, is how Africa has completely disappeared from the political debates.”

Hopes for Macron

RFI’s Amanda Morrow was at the Macron campaign headquarters on Sunday 10 April, she met a Cameroonian lady who has been living in France since 2000 and was a neighbour of the Macron couple in Amiens.

“I am so happy. Alleluia. You know, he [Macron] had a Jesuit education. I am a practicing Catholic and I can tell you that it is not an easy training.

“We have been betrayed by François Hollande who [indirectly] helped promote Marine Le Pen. Macron is the only one who can beat Le Pen and he has done a lot for this country.”

"I want to greet my idol, President Macron" Let me past! I want to congratulate my president! An African lady fights her way through the media scrum at Macron’s campaign headquarters. #electionspresidentielles2022 #FrenchElection2022 pic.twitter.com/dBurKAxeII — Amanda Morrow (@amandalmorrow) April 10, 2022

Macron represents the future of the “black continent” said Junior Nasser from Yamoussoukro. Mbouille Sissoko, from Bamako, believes that Macron is the most pragmatic candidate, namely regarding African politics.

“He speaks to Africans truthfully. We ought to face our responsiblities and stop blaming others,” he added.

“France has not friends, just vested interests,” said Ousmane Inoussa in Niger. “I does not matter who wins the presidential race, as none of them roots for Africa. We, Africans, need to wake up.”

