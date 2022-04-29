French army rejects Malian accusations of spying

France - Mali

A screengrab from a video obtained from the French army on 22 April, 2022 allegedly shows Russian mercenaries burying bodies near a base in Gossi, northern Mali.

The French army on Thursday rejected accusations by Mali of espionage and violation of the West African nation's airspace.

Advertising Read more

Mali had on Tuesday accused the French army of "spying" and "subversion" when it used a drone to film what France alleged were mercenaries burying bodies near a military base.

The drone "illegally" flew over the Gossi base on 20 April, the day after French forces handed the site back to Mali, the ruling junta said in a statement.

The following day, the French army shared a video it said showed Russian mercenaries covering bodies with sand to falsely accuse the departing troops of war crimes. Two soldiers could be seen filming the half-buried corpses.

French army spokesman Pascal Ianni told reporters in Paris on Thursday that "we were in the right since Gossi was not in the temporary prohibition zone" for overflying.

Ianni noted that the temporary no-fly zone had been extended to include Gossi on Wednesday.

Military drawdown

France is winding down its almost decade-long, anti-jihadist military operation in the West African state.

But in February, it decided to pull out its troops after falling out with the military junta, especially over its rapprochement with the Kremlin.

France officially handed control of Gossi to Mali last week as part of the staggered withdrawal.

But under the existing agreement to station French forces in Mali, concluded in March 2013, they "have total freedom of movement and action in the fight against armed terrorist groups", Colonel Ianni stressed.

Responding to the espionage accusation, the army spokesman said the French action had "avoided a major informational attack".

"If we had not managed to capture these images, French forces would have been accused of war crimes," Ianni said.

France and the United States have accused mercenaries from the Kremlin-linked security firm Wagner of deploying in Mali, where the junta claims the Russians are just military instructors helping to restore order.

(with AFP)

Daily newsletterReceive essential international news every morning Subscribe