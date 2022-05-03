Russian paramilitary forces accused of rights abuses in CAR

Central African Republic

Rebel militia on patrol in the village of Niakari in January 2021, on the front line of fighting with the CAR army and its allies.

Human Rights Watch says there is “compelling evidence” that Russian paramilitary troops are committing serious rights abuses and killing civilians in the Central African Republic.

"Forces in the Central African Republic, whom witnesses identified as Russian, appear to have summarily executed, tortured, and beaten civilians since 2019," the rights group said in a report published Tuesday.

Hundreds of Russian paramilitary forces have been in the CAR since 2018, when the government called on Moscow to help its weakened military, which has been fighting a civil war against rebels since 2013.

The paramilitary troops have been identified as part of the Wagner group, a Russian security firm.

In 2020, President Faustin Archange Touadera asked for Russia’s help against a rebel offensive on the capital, Bangui, and paramilitary forces have since reclaimed two thirds of the territory held by armed groups.

Widespread accusations

Throughout the conflict, the United Nations, NGOs and the CAR's former colonial ruler France have accused both the army and rebels of committing crimes against civilians.

France, along with the UN and the European Union have also accused what they label as Wagner mercenaries of committing crimes against civilians, and they say Touadera’s government has let them pillage the country, in return for their military support.

HRW says it has evidence that the Russian forces have committed crimes.

2/14 @HRW interviewed 40 people about abuses near Bossangoa, in Alindao & in Bambari they said were committed by men with white skin speaking Russian, carrying military-grade weapons & wearing beige khaki clothes, scarves to cover their faces, military boots, gloves & sunglasses pic.twitter.com/4O4oIpEMO5 — Gerry Simpson (@GerrySimpsonHRW) May 3, 2022

In its report, based on testimony from dozens of victims, families and witnesses, the group says it has evidence that Russian-speaking men shot dead 12 unarmed men arrested at a checkpoint near Bossangoa, northwest of the capital Bangui, on 21 July 2021.

There is also evidence of the arbitrary detentions, torture and summary killings of men randomly arrested in the streets of Alindao, in central CAR, in June 2021. And it has "documented cases of detention and torture by Russia-linked forces in Bambari in 2019".

The report establishes a link, based on evidence provided by UN experts and Western governments, between the Russian forces and the Wagner group, which it says “has clear links with the Russian government”.

"The Central African government has every right to request international security assistance, but it can't allow foreign forces to kill and otherwise abuse civilians with impunity," Ida Sawyer, crisis and conflict director of Human Rights Watch, wrote at the end of the report.

"To demonstrate its respect for the rule of law, and to put an end to these abuses, the government should immediately investigate and prosecute all forces, including Russia-linked forces, responsible for murder, unlawful detention, and torture."

The group said it had written to the CAR and Russian governments but received no reply. Russia has repeatedly said that Russian paramilitary forces are unarmed instructors there to train CAR soldiers.

(with AFP)

