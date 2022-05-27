AU leaders seek home-grown solutions for continent's 'alarming' humanitarian situation

African Union

Young Congolese inside an IDP camp in Kalemie, DRC. More than a third of internally displaced people in Africa are children under 15.

African Union leaders are meeting in Equatorial Guinea for two summits as the continent contends with humanitarian crises, terrorism and military coups.

Around 20 heads of state as well as donors are expected in the Equatorial Guinean capital, Malabo, to raise funds at the AU's first "extraordinary humanitarian summit" taking place this Friday.

According to AU Commission Chairperson Moussa Faki Mahamat, 113 million Africans need urgent humanitarian assistance this year, including 48 million refugees, asylum seekers and internally displaced people (IDPs).

The AU said 15 particularly hard-hit countries required urgent aid, with climate shocks and conflicts rauiring humanitarian assistance to increase "exponentially".

The war in Ukraine has also exacerbated food shortages.

Of the more than 30 million internally displaced Africans, more than 10 million are children aged under 15, it added, pointing to inter-ethnic conflict in certain regions plus food insecurity.

The UN Food and Agriculture Organization says around 282 million of Africa's 1.4 billion inhabitants are under-fed – an increase of 49 million compared to 2019.

High- Level Event in Malabo, Equatorial Guinea in the backdrop of 4C’s: Climate, Conflict, COVID-19 and Cost of food. Reflection on issues hampering achievement of food security & nutrition related targets of #Agenda2063 & Africa Regional Nutrition Strategy, & SDGs #AUHS2022 pic.twitter.com/4NrRtV16m7 — African Union (@_AfricanUnion) May 26, 2022

Senegal's foreign minister Aïssatou Tall Sall told RFI that the continent's humanitarian situation is "alarming".

With all the refugees and IDPs "we see the most urgent thing is to find solutions here and now," she said.

There is talk of creating an African humanitarian aid agency and setting up a special emergency fund based on contributions from each African state, according to RFI’s correspondent in Malabo, Peter Sassou Dogbé.

A declaration to that effect is due to be submitted to heads of state on Saturday.

Terrorist 'cancer'

A second meeting on Saturday will tackle "terrorism and unconstitutional changes".

Countries like Libya, Mozambique, Somalia, the Sahel region, West Africa's Lake Chad basin and eastern Democratic Republic of Congo are all facing rebellions and jihadist insurgencies.

AU chief Mahamat called terrorism a "cancer" progressively infecting the whole continent with painful economic and security consequences.

Military coups in Mali, Guinea, Sudan and Burkina Faso over the past two years have ousted elected leaders and set lengthy or no timetables for a return to civilian rule.

The moves have sparked condemnation and sanctions from regional bodies, the EU and Western capitals, with the AU suspending the four countries until power is handed back to civilians.

Mahamat called the transition periods proposed by military juntas "sources of dissension and occasionally of tension" not conducive to the stability of those states or their neighbours.

(with wires)

