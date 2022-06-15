French military captures Islamic State group leader in Mali

WAR ON TERROR

France is to complete its withdrawal from Mali within the next few months when its main military base at Gao will be returned to Malian forces.

The French military on Wednesday said it had captured a top-ranking member of the Sahel affiliate of the Islamic State group.

“In the night of 11-12 June, an operation of the (French) Barkhane force allowed the capture of Oumeya Ould Albakaye, a senior figure in the Islamic State in the Greater Sahara (IS-GS),” a spokesman said.

A security source told AFP Albakaye had once been a potential successor to former IS-GS leader Adnan Abu Walid al-Sahrawi, who was gunned down by French forces in August 2021.

Rights abuses

An explosives expert, Albakaye was a regional chief in the group, commanding the areas of Gourma in Mali and Oudalan in neighbouring Burkina Faso.

The military said Albakaye was responsible for crimes against humanity in both countries.

Relations between Mali and France deteriorated after the military junta seized power in Bamako in August 2020.

The junta has resisted setting an early date to restore civilian rule, and instead tightened ties with Russia.

So called Russian “military instructors" are viewed by France and its allies as mercenaries hired from the pro-Kremlin Wagner group.

