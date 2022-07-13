Cote d'Ivoire demands release of soldiers arrested in Mali

Peacekeeping mission

A UN peacekeeper on patrol near the Great Mosque of Timbuktu, Mali, in December, 2021.

Authorities in Cote d’Ivoire have demanded that Mali release "without delay” 49 Ivorian soldiers that Bamako accuses of being mercenaries seeking to destabilise the country.

The soldiers were arrested on Sunday at Mali's main international airport.

Mali's military junta said the troops arrived without permission, and that they had concealed their profession and had no mission order.

It said the soldiers would be considered mercenaries and charged as such.

UN mission

However Cote d’Ivoire said on Tuesday the soldiers had been deployed as part of a security and logistics support contract signed with the United Nations peacekeeping mission in Mali.

In a statement, Cote d’Ivoire’s national security council said their mission order had been sent to both airport authorities and the junta before arrival.

"The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Malian chief of staff received a copy," it said, adding the men were not armed when they arrived because "the weapons were on another plane”.

The spokesman for the UN peacekeeping mission in Mali, Olivier Salgado, confirmed this information on Twitter.

The Ivorian authorities said that despite the diplomatic fallout, they would continue to work to maintain a climate of peace between the two countries.

