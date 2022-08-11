US Secretary of State Blinken arrives in Rwanda to discuss tensions with DRC, human rights
Issued on:
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken is due to hold talks with Rwandan President Paul Kagame amid calls from campaigners to pressure Kigali over its human rights record and alleged support of M23 rebels in the neighbouring Democratic Republic of Congo.
Blinken arrived in Rwanda late Wednesday – the final stop of a three-nation trip to Africa – hot on the heels of a visit to the continent by Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov.
The US diplomat has sought to woo African nations, which have largely steered clear of backing Washington against Moscow in the Ukraine war, by calling for an "equal" partnership with the continent.
His visit comes after an unpublished independent investigation for the UN has reported that Rwandan troops had attacked soldiers inside the DRC and aided M23 rebels, a primarily Tutsi rebel group.
Rwanda 🇷🇼🇺🇸 U.S.— Facts On Rwanda (@FactsOnRwanda) August 11, 2022
US Secretary of state Antony Blinken arrives at Kigali International Airport for his two-day visit to Rwanda.#FactsOnRwanda #RwOT pic.twitter.com/AoJfHIcUa4
In the DRC on Tuesday, Blinken said the United States was "very concerned by credible reports that Rwanda has supported the M23," adding that he would discuss the issue with Kagame, whose government has consistently denied the claims.
- US Secretary of State Blinken visits DRC, Rwanda amid tensions over M23 rebels
- DRC, Rwanda agree to end rebel violence and normalise relations
Pressure for release of 'Hotel Rwanda' hero
In a statement released Monday, Human Rights Watch called on Blinken to "urgently signal that there will be consequences for the government's repression and abuse in Rwanda and beyond its borders".
Blinken is also facing calls to press for the release of Paul Rusesabagina, the "Hotel Rwanda" hero who is credited with saving hundreds of lives during the 1994 genocide.
A US permanent resident, Rusesabagina is a fierce critic of Kagame and was sentenced to a 25-year prison term last year on terrorism charges after a plane he believed was bound for Burundi landed in Kigali in August 2020.
Daily newsletterReceive essential international news every morningSubscribe