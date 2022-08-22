KENYA ELECTIONS

Defeated Odinga files challenge against Kenya election result

Veteran politican Raila Odinga has run for president of Kenya five times.
Veteran politican Raila Odinga has run for president of Kenya five times.
Kenyan presidential candidate Raila Odinga has filed an electronic copy of his challenge against the results of this month's election and will file a physical copy later on Monday, a lawyer for Odinga's political alliance told NTV Kenya.

A source in Kenya's judiciary confirmed to Reuters that the electronic copy had been filed. "They filed online and they are on the way bringing a physical copy," the source said.

Odinga told his supporters he would fight his defeat at the ballot box in court, a day after the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission announced William Ruto as the winner.

Ruto is to succeed President Uhuru Kenyatta, who has reached his two-term limit. However the political climate is tense. Kenyatta fell out with Ruto after the last election and has endorsed Odinga.

Like Kenyatta, Odinga comes from a Kenyan political dynasty, and is one of the richest men in the country. A veteran politician and former prime minister, the 77-year-old may be facing his last chance for the presidency.

