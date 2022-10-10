Death toll from Nigeria boat accident rises to 76

NIGERIA - TRAGEDY

People stranded due to floods following several days of downpours in Kogi, Nigeria, on 6 Octpber, 2022.

The death toll from a boat accident in Nigeria's south-eastern state of Anambra has risen to 76, with others still reported missing.

A statement from the Nigerian presidency posted on Twitter said rescue teams on Sunday confirmed the higher death toll.

The boat capsized on Friday in the Ogbaru area of Anambra state, one of the regions affected by deadly floods.

Most of the victims were women and children who had been trying to reach the nearby Ogbakuba market after their community was hit by floodwaters.

Roads inundated

“It was impossible to get there by the road, which was swallowed up by the floodwaters of the Niger River after weeks of torrential rains,” said RFI correspondent Liza Fabbian in Lagos.

“The fields, farms and many homes in the area have been completely submerged.”

Minutes into the trip the skipper reportedly lost control of the boat after its engine failed. The vessel then got carried away by the current and apparently crashed into a bridge.

Anambra is among 29 of Nigeria's 36 states to have experienced heavy flooding this year.

The waters have washed away homes, crops and roads and affected at least half a million people.

