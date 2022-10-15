Burkina Faso holds security forum two weeks after military coup

Burkina Faso

Burkina Faso's new junta leader Capitain Ibrahim Traore leaves the General Sangoule Lamizana military camp in Ouagadougou on October 8, 2022.

A forum bringing together political parties, social and religious groups and representatives of the security forces got underway in Burkina Faso on Friday, two weeks after a coup. But will it take into account the urgency to help the civilians on the frontline of the jihadist insurgency?

The two-day summit in the capital Ouagadougou is taking place two weeks after the Sahel state suffered its second military takeover in less than nine months.

The impoverished country plunged into renewed turmoil when Lieutenant-Colonel Paul-Henri Sandaogo Damiba – who had himself seized power in January – was toppled by newly emerged rival Ibrahim Traore.

The 34-year-old captain, defended the 30 September coup on the grounds that the authorities were failing to do enough against the jihadists.

He said it was time to "refocus the transition (interim military rule) on the security emergency".

Traore, who was officially appointed head of state last Wednesday, had said he would only deal with "current affairs" until a new transitional president, civilian or military, is appointed by a "national conference".

Several hundreds demonstrated Friday in the capital to call for Traore to be appointed president, although he has outwardly said he does not want the job.

Traore did not attend the forum but junta member captain Marcel Medah read out a message from him urging national unity and peace.

"We must set aside our differences ... and write a new page full of hope," the message said.

Traore has vowed that Ouagadougou would continue to respect the commitments made under Damiba to West African bloc Ecowas, in particular the organisation of elections and a return of civilians to power by July 2024 at the latest.

Women, children bear the brunt

The latest takeovers are rooted in unrest within army ranks over a jihadist insurgency that swept in from neighbouring Mali in 2015.

Thousands of people have been killed and nearly two million have been displaced.

A third of Burkina Faso lies outside government control and security services are poorly equipped.

Local journalist Mariam Ouédraogo underlined the urgency for security in the country. Civilians, especially women and children, she stressed must not become the forgotten victims of the conflict.

“More than ever, our job is to not only tell the news but to go and meet these people and exchange with them and inform the public of the reality of the situation,” she told RFI shortly after she won the Bayeux written press trophy on 8 October.

Her series of reports for the publication Sidwaya (translated as “truth is here”) include harrowing accounts of the women forced to flee their villages, attacked by armed groups. They find themselves attacked again by rival groups as they try to find safety elsewhere.

“It’s difficult for me to revisit the content of my reports. These women were raped multiple times, they were beaten, they were held prisoner and lost all their personal belongings,” she says.

“Many of them have scars from being whipped that are still visible, they are still traumatised. Some can’t stand to be in a crowd as they feel unsafe. Many continue to suffer in silence. All men become a potential threat for these women.”

"The road of hell for internally displaced women", the title of an article written for Sidwaya in Burkina Faso by journalist Mariam Ouédraogo. Her series won the written press trophy at the Bayeux Calvados-Normandy Award for war correspondents in October 2022. © Sidwaya / screen grab

