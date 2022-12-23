France condemns attempted coup d’etat in The Gambia

Gambia- France

President Adama Barrow of The Gambia (right) said authorities in the country had put down an attempted military coup.

France’s Foreign Ministry on Friday gave its full support to the Gambian government following the attempted coup in the west African country. "France strongly condemns the recent coup attempt against President Adama Barrow in The Gambia," the Quai d'Orsay said in a statement.

Advertising Read more

Gambian authorities said on Wednesday that they had foiled a military coup attempt the previous day, saying in a statement that four soldiers had been arrested and assured the situation was fully under control.

Banjul, the capital, was working as usual after the event.

The Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) said that it reacted to the news emerging from The Gambia with utter dismay and shock.

Communiqué on The Gambia pic.twitter.com/dSPIblLs0c — Ecowas - Cedeao (@ecowas_cedeao) December 21, 2022

“ECOWAS Commission salutes the leadership and personnel of The Gambia security services for their adherence to their constitutional role and for foiling this illegal plot,” according to the statement.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs also reaffirmed ECOWAS’ statement.

Earlier this month, ECOWAS members met in Abuja, Nigeria and agreed on the creation of a regional force that would intervene in the case of a coup d’etat.

The last coup attempt in the region was in 2020, after successful coups in Mali, Burkina Faso, and Guinea.

Daily newsletterReceive essential international news every morning Subscribe