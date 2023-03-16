Senegalese opposition leader's appearance in court postponed following clashes

Ousmane Sonko speaks to journalists while his convoy stops on the way to his trial in Dakar on March 16, 2023.

Senegal – Police fired tear gas at protesters demonstrating in Dakar, Senegal, Thursday, ahead of the trial of opposition leader and presidential contender Ousmane Sonko. This lead to a postponement of the hearing until 30 March. His supporters say President Macky Sall is using the judiciary as a means to sideline him ahead of next year's elections.

Sonko, who came in third in the 2019 presidential election and who would like to run again in elections in February, is being tried for allegedly defaming a minister.

He is also facing separate charges of rape and making death threats.

Sonko’s supporters say Sall is using the trial to sideline him, a charge Sall denies.

On Tuesday Sonko held an authorised rally attended by thousands of supporters, whom he urged to show up and back him on the day of the trial.

He was taken from his home in the capital Dakar early Thursday under heavy police escort after being confined there on the eve of the trial as the authorities braced for protests.

Footage being shared on social media and by his communication team show him being stopped on the way to court and forcibly removed from his vehicle as tear gas is detonated in the surrounding area.

An journalist from the AFP French news agency saw a kiosk on fire, rubble on the road and a heavy gendarme presence on the scene shortly afterwards.

"Our client was attacked and is unable to appear," one of his lawyers, Ciré Clédor Ly, told the court after Sonko arrived.

Court officials announced the postponement of the hearing until 30 March.

The defense team has also requested the dismissal of the judge in charge of the case.

#Senegal le convoi d’Ousmane Sonko vers le tribunal parti de son domicile il y a environ 1h mais bloqué vers rond point stèle Mermoz, escorte policière, militants dispersés par lacrymos #kebetu pic.twitter.com/HcDtj52HSL — Charlotte Idrac (@CharlotteIdrac) March 16, 2023

Political hurdles

Sonko is being sued by Senegal's Tourism Minister Mame Mbaye Niang for "defamation, insult and forgery" in relation to comments made during a news conference late last year.

Sonko faces separate charges of allegedly raping a masseuse in 2021. The case sparked violence that left about a dozen people dead.

Convictions in either case could potentially prevent Sonko from running in next year's election.

Several other prominent opponents of Sall have had their political careers cut short by legal cases in recent years, though authorities have denied any misuse of state institutions.

Much of the anger around Sonko’s trial is targeted towards Sall, who has not ruled outrunning for a third term in office, which would involve changing the constitution.

(with newswires)

