Nine Chinese nationals killed in mining site attack in Central African Republic

CAR

Nine Chinese mine workers were killed in an attack in the Central African Republic, sparking a rare call on Monday from China's President Xi Jinping for the perpetrators to be "severely" punished.

Advertising Read more

The attack happened near Bambari, said the central town's mayor Abel Matchipata.

Matchipata said that "nine bodies and two wounded" had been counted, adding that the victims were Chinese workers at a site run by the Gold Coast Group, 25 kilometres from his town.

China's foreign ministry confirmed the toll, and Xi called on authorities in the Central African Republic to "severely punish" those behind the killings.

Local authorities did not release further details of the attack, nor was there any claim of responsibility.

The victims' bodies were transferred to a hospital in the capital Bangui, in the presence of Chinese ambassador Li Qinfeng and CAR Foreign Minister Sylvie Baipo Temon.

Civil conflict has hit the Central African Republic since 2013, when Muslim-dominated armed groups ousted president François Bozize.

'Barbaric' act

In a statement on Sunday, the Coalition of Patriots for Change (CPC), an alliance of rebel groups created in December 2020 to overthrow President Faustin Archange Touadera, denied any involvement in the attack.

The group denounced the "despicable and barbaric" act, accusing the Russian Wagner mercenary group of being behind the killings.

In 2020, President Touadera called on Moscow to come to the aid of his weakened army, after armed groups took control of two-thirds of the country and began an assault on Bangui.

Hundreds of Russian paramilitaries then joined the few hundred already present since 2018, repelling the rebel offensive and pushing them out of a large part of the territories and cities they controlled.

Xi is visiting Russia this week as Beijing seeks to claim a peacemaking role in that conflict, though Western countries have said Beijing may provide arms to Moscow.

China and Russia are bolstering their presence in Africa to tap its rich natural resources, analysts say, despite grave warnings from UN agencies that the world's poorest countries face accumulating crippling debts.

"One out of every three major infrastructure projects in Africa is built by Chinese state-owned enterprises, and one out of every five is financed by a Chinese policy bank," explained Paul Nantulya of the Africa Center for Strategic Studies, an academic institution within the US Department of Defense.

(with AFP)

Daily newsletterReceive essential international news every morning Subscribe