Kenya arrests 200 in violent protests as opposition calls fresh rallies

Riot police fire teargas to disperse Kenya's opposition leader Raila Odinga of the Azimio La Umoja (Declaration of Unity) One Kenya Alliance, as he participates in a nationwide protest over cost of living and President William Ruto's government in Eastleigh neighbourhood of Nairobi, Kenya March 20, 2023.

Kenya's opposition leader Raila Odinga vowed no let-up in his protest campaign against the government, after a day of violent demonstrations that saw more than 200 people arrested.

A university student was killed by police fire during Monday's clashes while 31 officers were injured as running battles erupted between police and demonstrators.

Protesters had taken to the streets in the capital Nairobi and other parts of Kenya in response to Odinga's call for a day of action against President William Ruto's government over the country's severe cost of living crisis.

It was the first major outbreak of political violence in the East African nation since Ruto took office six months ago after narrowly beating Odinga in an election his rival claims was "stolen".

Kenyans are battling high prices for basic goods such as food and fuel as well as a plunging currency and a record drought that has left millions hungry.

On Monday, police fired tear gas and water cannon against demonstrators -- some of whom were hurling rocks and burning tyres in street battles against officers in full riot gear.

Kenya's opposition leader Raila Odinga of the Azimio La Umoja (Declaration of Unity) One Kenya Alliance reacts during the launch of Movement for Defence of Democracy (MDD) calling for mass action against high cost of living in Nairobi, Kenya March 9, 2023. REUTERS - MONICAH MWANGI

Assassination attempt

Odinga's own motorcade was also hit by tear gas and sprays of water as police blocked it from heading to downtown Nairobi.

He charged in an address on Tuesday that there had been an attempt on his life and that of another opposition politician when their cars were shot at, but the claim could not be independently verified.

The political veteran said he was "horrified and disgusted" by the police response and called for officers who acted against the constitution to be held responsible.

He also called for further protests to be held on Mondays and Thursdays from next week.

"We will not relent until this illegitimate regime understands that the people are hurting," the 78-year-old said. "We will push on until the cost of food, fuel, electricity come down."

Many Kenyans are angry that they are struggling despite Ruto pledging to work for the ordinary "hustler" during his campaign for the August election.

Election fraud claims

Inflation was running at 9.2 percent in February, while the shilling is trading at record lows of around 130 to the US dollar.

Odinga, who has lost five bids for the presidency, continues to claim that Ruto's election win was fraudulent and denounces his government as illegitimate.

Kenya's inspector general of police, Japhet Koome, said in a statement that a total of 238 people were arrested, most of them in Nairobi but also in the western province of Nyanza.

He said 31 officers were injured in the capital and Nyanza, an opposition stronghold.

Police had also announced Monday that a university student was killed in the western town of Maseno after officers fired live rounds during "skirmishes" with protesters who were "pelting stones".

Koome gave no details about any civilians injured.

Lost business

The Independent Policing Oversight Authority said in a statement Tuesday that the police "had largely operated with restraint and within the confines of the law".

But it said it had launched investigations into the student's death and an incident in which a man was seriously injured in a Nairobi market, allegedly by police.

Police had on Sunday said the demonstrations in Nairobi were banned because a request for authorisation had not been made in time.

"What the organisers purported to be a peaceful demonstration turned into violent crime scenes," Koome said.

Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua had on Monday urged organisers to call off the "mayhem and the chaos," saying the protests had cost Kenya about two billion shillings (€15 million) in lost business.

(with AFP)

