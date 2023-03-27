Kenya prepares for anti-government demonstrations as prices soar

KENYA UNREST

During last week's protest in the Nairobi district of Kibera.

Kenyans were bracing on Monday for a new round of anti-government demonstrations provoked by the high cost of living, after the opposition vowed the action would go ahead despite a police ban.

Advertising Read more

Opposition leader Raila Odinga has urged people to take to the streets every Monday and Thursday. Protests a week ago turned violent and paralysed parts of the capital, Nairobi.

Police on Sunday announced the rallies would be banned.

"We will not allow violent demonstrations," Inspector General of Police Japhet Koome told reporters.

"The demonstrations they plan tomorrow are illegal and will not be allowed."

A university student was killed by police gunfire during last Monday's clashes while 31 officers were injured as running battles erupted between riot police and demonstrators in Nairobi and opposition strongholds in western Kenya.

More than 200 people were arrested, including several senior opposition politicians, while protesters were hit with tear gas and water cannon.

It was the first major outbreak of political unrest since President William Ruto took office more than six months ago after defeating Odinga in an election his rival claims was "stolen".

Call for 'the mother of all demonstrations'

Despite the police ban, Odinga on Sunday called on Kenyans to join what he has called "the mother of all demonstrations".

"I want to tell Mr Ruto and the IG Koome that we are not going to be intimidated," he said. "We are not going to fear tear gas and police."

Ruto has called on his rival to halt the action.

"I am telling Raila Odinga that if he has a problem with me, he should face me and stop terrorising the country," the president said on Thursday.

Stop paralysing the businesses of ordinary Kenyans, the president said.

Ruto himself will be out of the country on Monday for a four-day trip to Germany and Belgium during which he will meet national and EU leaders.

Many Kenyans are struggling to put food on the table, battling high prices for basic goods as well as a plunging local currency and a record drought that has left millions hungry.

During the election campaign, Ruto portrayed himself as champion of the downtrodden and vowed to improve the lot of ordinary Kenyans.

He has since removed subsidies on fuel and maize flour.

Last week, Kenya's energy regulatory body announced a hike in electricity prices from next month, despite Ruto insisting in January there would be no such increase.

Daily newsletterReceive essential international news every morning Subscribe