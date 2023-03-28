African Union calls for calm after man dies in violent Kenya protests

KENYA UNREST

On Tuesday, Moussa Faki Mahamat, the head of the African Union Commission, expressed "deep concern at violence which has resulted in loss of life, damage to property and the interruption of certain economic activities" in Kenya. He called for calm.

Advertising Read more

Faki's office released a statement urging all stakeholders to engage in dialogue and exercise restraint in the interest of national unity and reconciliation.

The African Union Commission Chairperson @AUC_MoussaFaki calls for calm in #Kenya amidst public protests https://t.co/Dc1xt2i7aj pic.twitter.com/q24igvevJO — African Union (@_AfricanUnion) March 28, 2023

Opposition leader Raila Odinga had earlier called for protests every Monday and Thursday, accusing President William Ruto of election theft and failing to control the high cost of living.

The protests turned violent, with police firing tear gas in Nairobi and Kisumu, Odinga's stronghold. Looters also went on a rampage, and one man was shot dead in Kisumu.

Kenya's opposition leader Raila Odinga. REUTERS - MONICAH MWANGI

Faki's office expressed deep concern about the violence, loss of life, property damage, and the disruption of economic activities. The statement reiterated solidarity with and support for the Kenyan government and people's efforts towards national unity, peace, and stability.

The situation in Kenya is further complicated by the difficulties faced by many Kenyans in buying basic necessities due to high prices, a plunging local currency, and a record drought that has left millions hungry.

(With news agencies)

Daily newsletterReceive essential international news every morning Subscribe