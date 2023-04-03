Paul Kagame re-elected as chairman of Rwanda's ruling party

Rwanda

Rwandan President Paul Kagame, during his interview with RFI and France 24, 17 may 2021.

During the 16th congress of Rwanda's ruling party, the Rwandese Patriotic Front (RPF-Inkotanyi), President Paul Kagame was re-elected as chairman with an overwhelming majority.

Kagame received 2,999 votes, representing 99.8 percent of the total votes cast, while his closest rival, Abdulkarim Harelimana, got only three votes or 0.2 percent. The outcome of the election pleased supporters of the party.

Kagame, who has been the head of the political party since 1998 will now lead the RPF for another five years.

The congress, which took place in Kigali, was held on the 35th anniversary of the ruling party since the end of the 1994 genocide.

Around 2,000 supporters were present to vote. Olivier Mugabonake, another member of the RPF, expressed his satisfaction with the election results, particularly with Kagame's re-election with a large majority.

Alice Urusaro Karekezi, a member of the RPF, even expressed her desire for Kagame to run for president again.

Kagame became president in April 2000, although the former rebel chief has been regarded as de facto leader since the end of the genocide.

He was returned to office -- with more than 90 percent of the vote -- in elections in 2003, 2010 and 2017.

His most recent victory followed controversial constitutional amendments that allowed him to serve a third term and could see him rule until 2034.

Constitutional changes

On the 23 March, Rwanda's cabinet approved Kagame's proposal to amend the constitution to synchronise the dates for parliamentary and presidential elections.

The polls are now expected to take place in August next year, the date originally set for the presidential election, effectively delaying the parliamentary ballot that had been scheduled for September 2023.

The move still needs parliamentary approval.

While Rwanda lays claim to being one of the most stable countries in Africa, rights groups accuse Kagame of ruling in a climate of fear, stifling dissent and free speech.

(Agencies)

