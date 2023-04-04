Kenyan opposition leader Raila Odinga cancelled his party protest, paving the way for talks

Kenya

Kenya's opposition leader Raila Odinga during the launch of Movement for Defence of Democracy (MDD) calling for mass action against high cost of living in Nairobi, Kenya March 9, 2023.

Charges against four Kenyan opposition MPs have been dropped a day after the opposition leader, Raila Odinga, suspended protests and agreed to hold talks with President William Ruto.

The decision to cancel the protests comes after three days of intensive calls from religious leaders, civil society and the international community. It paves the way for a bipartisan approach to address issues raised by the opposition leader.

The four lawmakers were arrested a fortnight ago for unlawful assembly as thousands took to the streets.

Odinga had called for protests twice a week after rejecting the outcome of last year's election and criticising the government's handling of the cost-of-living crisis.

There were several clashes between police and young demonstrators.

The rift between Kenya's rival politicians has threatened the stability of the country and the prospect of dialogue has been widely welcomed.

"We stand down our demonstrations for Monday, that is tomorrow, April 3, 2023. But in doing so, we want to emphasise that the right to assemble, to demonstrate, petition, and speak are iron-clad as provided for in our constitution,"Odingar told the press.

Kenyan President William Ruto also urged the opposition to cancel their protest, and to participate in a bipartisan parliamentary committee, in order to work through their concerns related to last year's elections.

Holding an ‘olive branch’

Odinga is still accusing Ruto of stealing the presidency, and considers his government illegitimate, although the Supreme Court of Kenya upheld the results.

However, he welcomed Ruto's "olive branch", but warned the opposition could resume protests if progress was not made.

In a defiant tone, Odinga, 78, asked the government to respond to his demands within seven days, otherwise the opposition leaders and their supporters will be back to the streets with their weekly demos.

"We reserve our right to call for demonstrations should this process not bear fruit," he added. "Should there be no meaningful engagement or response from Honourable Ruto to our counter-offer, we resolve to resume our demonstrations after one week."

Disappointment among Odinga supporters

The announcement to call off the protests however came as a shock to the many protesters, who had planned to continue with the weekly demonstrations on Mondays and Thursdays.

One of the main issues concerns the cost of living for most people in the East African country, which have skyrocketed since the election.

Three people have died since Odinga called protesters to the street for the first time on 20 March, vowing to march every Monday and Thursday until their concerns are met.

The protests also triggered clashes, with riot police firing tear gas and water cannon at demonstrators, while many businesses have been looted and some property vandalised.

