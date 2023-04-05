Kenya to launch its first earth observation satellite

Kenya

Kenya's first nano satellite (CubeSat) from the ISS at the University of Nairobi in Nairobi on May 11, 2018

Kenya is preparing to launch its first-ever earth observation satellite.

The move is described as a landmark in the country’s space exploration efforts.

The Kenya Space Agency (KSA) said that the launch will take place on 10 April.

Named Nation-1 - or Taifa-1 in Swahili, the satellite is scheduled to be launched aboard the Space Exploration Technologies Corporation (SpaceX) Falcon 9 rocket from the Vandenberg Space Force Base in California, USA.

It comes after Kenya launched its first experimental nano-satellite from the International Space Station, in 2018.

A delegation from Kenya is expected to travel to the US for the launch.

According to a joint statement from the Kenyan defence ministry and Kenya Space Agency, the satellite is designed to provide earth observation data for use in agriculture, food security and environmental management.

The statement adds that it is "fully designed and developed" by Kenyan engineers in collaboration with a Bulgarian aerospace manufacturer.

The mission is seen as a significant milestone for Kenyan scientific innovation, especially in the field of food security as the country is struggling with its worst drought in decades and five failed rain seasons.

As of 2022, at least 13 African countries had manufactured satellites, according to Space in Africa, a Nigeria-based firm that tracks African space programmes, including Ethiopia, Angola, South Africa, and Sudan.

More than 50 African satellites have been launched as of November 2022, although none from African soil.

