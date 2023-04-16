France joins world leaders in voicing concern over fighting in Sudan

Sudan

Smoke rises in Omdurman, near Halfaya Bridge, during clashes between the Paramilitary Rapid Support Forces and the army as seen from Khartoum North, Sudan April 15, 2023.

France has joined the US and the UN in voicing "deep concern" at the outbreak of fighting in Sudan and called on warring military factions in Khartoum "to do everything to stop" the violence. At least 56 civilians were killed as rival military camps clashed for a second day.

Fighting in Sudan raged for a second day Sunday after battles between rival generals killed at least 56 civilians and wounded hundreds more people, sparking international alarm.

Deafening explosions and intense gunfire shook buildings in the capital Khartoum's northern and southern suburbs as tanks rumbled on the streets and fighter jets roared overhead, witnesses said.

Violence erupted early Saturday morning after weeks of deepening tensions between army chief Abdel Fattah al-Burhan and his deputy, Mohamed Hamdan Daglo, commander of the heavily-armed paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF), with each accusing the other of starting the fight.

Both sides claim they control key sites.

In control since their 2021 coup, the pair have been at loggerheads over the planned integration of Daglo's RSF into the regular army.

The integration was a key element of talks to finalise a deal to bring Sudan back civilian rule.

"Only the return to an inclusive political process leading to the appointment of a transition government and general elections can settle this crisis for the long term," France's foreign ministry said on Saturday.

In a statement, the ministry said France was "available, with Sudan's other partners, to facilitate an end to the crisis and promote a political solution".

Terrified civilians

"The total number of deaths among civilians reached 56," said the Central Committee of Sudan Doctors, an independent pro-democracy group of medics, adding there were "tens of deaths" among security forces, but they were not included in the toll given early Sunday.

The committee said it had counted around 600 wounded, including some among security forces, but that many casualties could not be transferred to hospitals due to difficulties in moving during the clashes.

Overnight, explosions and shots rang out throughout densely-populated areas of Khartoum.

On Sunday morning the streets were deserted except for soldiers as terrified civilians sheltered inside their homes.

Fighting has also erupted outside Khartoum, including in the western Darfur region.

In the eastern border state of Kassala, army fired artillery at a paramilitary camp, according to witnesses.

Arab League to hold meeting

UN chief Antonio Guterres called for "an immediate cessation of hostilities" and spoke to both Burhan and Daglo, while US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said the fighting "threatens the security and safety of Sudanese civilians".

The Arab League, following a request by Egypt and Saudi Arabia, is scheduled to hold an urgent meeting Sunday to discuss the situation.

Similar appeals came from the African Union, the European Union, Russia and Iran.

But the two generals appear in no mood for talks: in an interview with UAE-based Sky News Arabia, Daglo, also known as Hemeti, said, "Burhan the criminal must surrender."

The army, on its Facebook page, declared Daglo a "wanted criminal" and the RSF a "rebel militia", saying there "will be no negotiations or talks until the dissolution" of the group.

(with AFP)

