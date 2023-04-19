Comoros slams France over clampdown on migration

Mayotte - Comoros

The Indian Ocean archipelago of the Comoros is urging France to step back from a looming operation that could see the forced return of illegal migrants from the neighbouring French island of Mayotte.

Authorities in Mayotte are expected to launch Operation Wuambushu (Take Back) on Friday, after the end of Ramadan.

Its goal is to remove illegal migrants who have settled in slums in Mayotte and send those without papers back to the Comoran island of Anjouan, 70 kilometres away.

The operation was approved by French President Emmanuel Macron in February.

"We strongly recommend the French drop Operation Wuambushu," Comoros government spokesman Houmed Msaidie said on Tuesday.

Anjouan governor Anissi Chamsidine said the island was unable to "cope with the violence created from Mayotte by the French state."

Comoros' President, Azali Assoumani, who is visiting Saudi Arabia, said he hoped the plan would be dropped, but acknowledged he lacked "the means to stop the operation through force".

On 18 March, Macron in a phone call with Assoumani expressed "concern regarding the social and security situation in Mayotte," according to a readout by the French presidential palace.

Independence

Mayotte and the three islands of the present-day Comoros were French territories until 1975.

Following a referendum, three islands – Grande Comore, Moheli and Anjouan – declared themselves to be a separate country, the Union of the Comoros.

But Mayotte voted to remain a French overseas territory and later became a French department – a status rejected by the Comoros, which continues to claim the island.

Mayotte is France's poorest department with around 80 percent of the population living beneath the poverty line and high levels of social delinquency.

But it also benefits from French infrastructure support and welfare, and this has caused an influx from the Comoros, with many migrants attempting the hazardous crossing on rickety boats used by smugglers.

'Massacre waiting to happen'

Around half of Mayotte's roughly 300,000 population is estimated to be foreign, most of them Comoran.

In 2019, France stepped up efforts to stem the flow, strengthening sea patrols that are supported by air surveillance.

In 2022, those resources facilitated the interception of 571 boats carrying 8,000 migrants. A total of 25,380 people were removed last year, mostly to the Comoros.

On 5 April, civil society groups in Comoros warned that Operation Wuambushu was a "massacre waiting to happen" and urged international organisations to intervene.

Prominent figures in Mayotte have also spoken out, including Jean-Marie Burguburu, chairman of the National Consultative Commission on Human Rights (CNCDH).

He wrote to Gerald Darmanin, the French minister of the interior and overseas territories, to say the clampdown risked "worsening social tensions and divisions in a context that is already very fragile."

"Mass expulsions" would also "infringe respect for the fundamental rights of foreigners," he said.

