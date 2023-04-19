Thousands flee Khartoum as fighting continues despite 24-hour truce

SUDAN CRISIS

Damage inside a house after clashes between the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces and the army in Khartoum.

Thousands of residents have fled the Sudanese capital Khartoum as fighting between the army and Rapid Support Forces paramilitaries raged for a fifth day. A 24-hour humanitarian truce collapsed almost immediately. At least 270 civilians have lost their lives. UN and foreign government staff are being evacuated.

Deafening explosions rattled buildings and heavy gunfire has been heard across Khartoum, as witnesses said several buildings around the army headquarters in the centre of the city were ablaze.

RSF fighters on board armoured vehicles and pick-up trucks laden with heavy weapons reportedly patrolled the streets, as the army's fighter jets roared overhead and fired on RSF targets.

Civilians are said to be becoming increasingly desperate, with dwindling food supplies, power outages, and a lack of running water.

Hopes of being evacuated were dashed when a 24-hour humanitarian ceasefire collapsed within minutes of its proposed start at 16h00 UT on Tuesday.

According to witnessed, thousands of people took matters into their own hands and began leaving their homes in Khartoum.

They say the streets are littered with dead bodies.

Sudan: Clashes continue throughout the country, resulting in a temporary suspension of humanitarian operations.@UNOCHA says a humanitarian pause in the violence is urgently needed. — United Nations (@UN) April 18, 2023

All humanitarian operations suspended

The fighting has essentially ended all international humanitarian operations in the country as governments have begun plans to evacuate thousands of foreigners stuck in the country, among them many UN staff.

On Tuesday, United Nations emergency relief coordinator Martin Griffiths said the UN had received "reports of attacks and sexual violence against aid workers".

Aid groups have reported looting of medical and other supplies.

The violence has also seen a US diplomatic convoy fired upon, the European Union's ambassador attacked at home and a Belgian humanitarian official with the EU hospitalised after reportedly being shot.

In einer Geheimoperation sollte die Bundeswehr nach SPIEGEL-Informationen gut 150 deutsche Staatsbürger aus der umkämpften sudanesischen Hauptstadt Khartum ausfliegen. Die heikle Mission aber wurde kurzfristig gestoppt.https://t.co/PmoW4vw72y — SPIEGEL EIL (@SPIEGEL_EIL) April 19, 2023

Preparations to evacuate foreign residents

A mission by the German military to evacuate around 150 citizens from Sudan had to be halted on Wednesday due to fighting in Khartoum, according to Der Spiegel news magazine.

Spiegel reported that the Luftwaffe air force had dispatched three A400M transport planes for the mission early on Wednesday. The German military authorities aborted the mission amid reports of renewed clashes and airstrikes in Khartoum.

Meanwhile Japan said its defence ministry had begun the "necessary preparations" to evacuate around 60 of its nationals from Sudan, including embassy staff.

The US embassy in Khartoum said it has started gathering citizens' personal details while urging them to remain indoors and stay away from windows.

"Due to the uncertain security situation in Khartoum and closure of the airport, there are no plans for (a) US government-coordinated evacuation," it tweeted.

Security Alert

The Embassy continues to closely monitor the situation in Khartoum and surrounding areas, where there is ongoing fighting, gunfire, and security force activity. U.S. citizens are strongly advised to remain indoors and shelter in place until further notice.

Due to… — U.S. Embassy Khartoum (@USEmbassyKRT) April 18, 2023

'Paragons of democracy' with a history of war crimes

The violence erupted on Saturday between the forces of two generals who seized power in a 2021 coup: army chief Abdel Fattah al-Burhan and his deputy, Mohamed Hamdan Daglo, who commands the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces .

Fighting followed a bitter dispute between the two over the planned integration of the RSF into the regular army – a key condition for a final deal aimed at restoring Sudan's democratic transition.

The generals have positioned themselves as saviours of Sudan and guardians of democracy – in a country which has known only brief democratic interludes since independence – with both factions previously accused of human rights abuses, war crimes and crimes against humanity.

Since the start of fighting, each side has claimed to have the upper hand.

