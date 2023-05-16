Trial of Senegalese opposition leader postponed as protests continue

Senegal

The trial of Senegalese opposition leader Ousmane Sonko opened Tuesday and was immediately postponed to next week as lawyers asked for more time to prepare.

Sonko's supporters, who say the case is a political witch hunt, clashed with police on Monday and blocked security forces from bringing Sonko to court.

Accusations

Sonko, who is accused of sexually assaulting and making death threats to a woman who worked in a massage parlour, was not in court at the start of the trial on Tuesday.

He has already said he will not cooperate with the court and claims the charges against him are a scheme by President Macky Sall to disqualify him from the 2024 presidential election.

Macky Sall denies this.

Sonko's alleged victim, who appeared in court, through her lawyers, objected when the judge postponed the session to next week after Sonko's lawyers asked for 45 more days to prepare, citing the "complexity" of the case.

"For two years we have been ready. Everything is ready. We have to judge this case today and be done with it," the victim's attorney, El Hadj Diouf, told the court.

Youth protests

The charges against Sonko in this case, and in a separate libel suit, have sparked sometimes violent protests over the past two years as supporters express frustration with the current government and believe Sall is trying to cling to power.

Sall has not confirmed whether he will seek a third term in 2024, though opponents say it would be unconstitutional, since he has already served two terms.

Anticipating protests outside the court, the interior ministry banned motorcycles from driving around Dakar on Tuesday.

Clashes broke out on Monday in parts of Dakar, and in the southern city of Ziguinchor, where Sonko serves as mayor.

A crowd also barred access to Sonko's house to prevent security forces from taking him to court.

The interior ministry on Monday said that a police officer had been killed in Ziguinchor, and then later said two protesters had died, one in Ziguinchor and other from knife wounds in Dakar.

The ministry made no link with the trial, but did call on parents to "avoid letting their children participate in violent protest".

Sonko's lawyers say they would like him to appear in court next Tuesday, as ordered by the judge, but only if "security conditions are right", lawmaker Bamba Cissé told RFI.

