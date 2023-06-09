Archbishop of Canterbury decries Ugandan church support for severe anti-gay legislation

UGANDA

Archbishop of Canterbury, Justin Welby, has expressed his "grief and dismay" to the Ugandan Church over its support for the country's draconian anti-gay law.

Last month, Uganda's President Yoweri Museveni signed into law a controversial anti-gay bill, introducing draconian measures against homosexuality that have been described as among the world's harshest.

Under the legislation, identifying as gay would not be criminalised, but "engaging in acts of homosexuality" would be an offence punishable with life imprisonment.

This Friday, the head of the Anglican church, Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby said in a statement: "I have recently written to my brother in Christ, the Primate of Uganda, Archbishop Stephen Kaziimba, to express my grief and dismay at the Church of Uganda's support for the Anti-Homosexuality Act."

"I make this public statement with sorrow, and with continuing prayers for reconciliation between our churches and across the Anglican Communion," he added.

There is no justification for any province of the Anglican Communion to support the criminalisation of LGBTQ people: not in our resolutions, our teachings, or the Gospel we share.



After writing to the Primate of Uganda, I make the following statement: https://t.co/GaDDx8XTvf — Archbishop of Canterbury (@JustinWelby) June 9, 2023

'The African way'

Kaziimba expressed support for the bill, saying that "homosexuality is currently a challenge in Uganda because it is being forced on us by outside, foreign actors against our will, against our culture, and against our religious beliefs."

"The African way" is a "lifelong, heterosexual, monogamous marriage," he added.

Welby rejected Kaziimba's comments, saying "this is not about imposing Western values on our Ugandan Anglican sisters and brothers.

"I have reminded Archbishop Kaziimba that Anglicans around the world have long been united in our opposition to the criminalisation of homosexuality and LGBTQ people.

"Supporting such legislation is a fundamental departure from our commitment to uphold the freedom and dignity of all people," he added.

Divide deepens

The Ugandan Church was one of 10 that in February said it no longer recognised the Church of England and Welby as leaders of the global Anglican Communion due to its decision to allow blessings of same sex unions.

The issue looks set to further deepen the divide between the seat of the Anglican Church in Canterbury and its international members, which make up the bulk of its 85 million worshippers.

