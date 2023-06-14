UN warns of possible 'crimes against humanity' in Sudan's Darfur

Sudan crisis

The head of the United Nations mission in Sudan said on Tuesday evening that attacks in Sudan's Darfur region could amount to crimes against humanity.

Sudanese people who fled the conflict in Darfur, near makeshift shelters at the border between Sudan and Chad, on May 13, 2023

Volker Perthes, head of the UNITAMS (United Nations Integrated Transition Assistance Mission in Sudan) mission to Sudan, said that in Darfur "there is an emerging pattern of large-scale targeted attacks against civilians based on their ethnic identities."

These acts have been allegedly committed by "Arab militias" and "some armed men" in RSF uniform.

"These reports are deeply worrying and, if verified, could amount to crimes against humanity," he said a statement

According to Perthes, the situation in Darfur "continues to deteriorate". He expressed particular concern about El Geneina, the capital of West Darfur state, following waves of violence that appear to be of an ethnic nature.

Toby Harward of the UN refugee agency (UNHCR), also said that hundreds have been killed in Darfur on the border with Chad.

Since April, Darfur has also been at the centre of the war between Sudanese army chief Abdel Fattah al-Burhan and his former deputy Mohamed Hamdan Daglo, known as Hemeti, who leads the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF).

UN chief António Guterres said Wednesday that he is appalled by reports of large-scale violence in the Darfur region of Sudan.

According to his spokesperson, Guterres has called on all warring parties to stop fighting and commit to a "durable cessation of hostilities".

Diplomatic and aid efforts

Meanwhile, on Tuesday evening, Riyadh promised an international conference on the humanitarian response to the war in Sudan.

Saudi Arabia intends to lead the conference next week, jointly with Qatar, Egypt, Germany, the European Union, and United Nations agencies.

The pledging conference will be held on 19 June. No location for the conference has been revealed yet.

Elsewhere, Kenya's President William Ruto vowed on Monday to arrange a "face to face" meeting between Sudan's warring generals.

He spoke at a regional summit made of a quartet of East African leaders.

Yet, Sudan's army chief responded that he was "not ready to meet the enemy general he's been at war with for eight weeks".

They answer came from a government official said late on Tuesday event, after the regional bloc meeting.

(with newswires)

